Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning issued for whole of Northamptonshire

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for the whole of Northamptonshire.

Met Office has put the warning in place for Wednesday (August 2) from 9am until 7pm. The warning covers all of the county, and a lot of the east of the country, the Midlands, Wales and London.

The warning says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Wednesday and may cause some flooding and travel disruption.”

A thunderstorm is set to hit Northamptonshire on Wednesday (August 2).

Met Office also warns of the possibility of damage to buildings, if lightning strikes, poor driving conditions, possible delays to public transport and the chance of loss of power.

In Northampton, Wednesday is set to see highs of 19C and lows of 14C, with more than a 30 percent chance of rain from midday to 6pm.