Met Office warning for heavy rain hitting Northamptonshire from 6am tomorrow

Met Office experts are warning of torrential rain hitting Northamptonshire on Tuesday (September 14).

A yellow alert has been issued for an 18-hour period from 6am tomorrow with forecasting predicting thunder and intense downpours in a few places.

The warning covers most of central England from the Thames Valley up to Tyneside as rain moves northeastwards across much of the country.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Whilst many will see a wet day on Tuesday, there is the chance of very heavy rainfall for some, leading to some flooding and disruption.