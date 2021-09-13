Met Office warning for heavy rain hitting Northamptonshire from 6am tomorrow
Forecasters say there is is a "small chance" of thunder and flooding in county
Met Office experts are warning of torrential rain hitting Northamptonshire on Tuesday (September 14).
A yellow alert has been issued for an 18-hour period from 6am tomorrow with forecasting predicting thunder and intense downpours in a few places.
The warning covers most of central England from the Thames Valley up to Tyneside as rain moves northeastwards across much of the country.
A Met Office spokesman said: "Whilst many will see a wet day on Tuesday, there is the chance of very heavy rainfall for some, leading to some flooding and disruption.
"There is a small chance that this rain will especially intense in a few places with 50-70 mm possible and more significant disruption where this occurs."