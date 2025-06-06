Watch a Met office map showing the times and places heavy rain is expected to hit the UK, as the forecaster issues a thunderstorm warning.

A Met Office weather map shows how rain and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the UK on June 7.

The warning reads: “There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus, probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes, delays to train services are possible and some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

Met Office map shows when heavy rain is expected to hit the UK - 14:00 on June 7. | Met Office

“Frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of Saturday before fading from the west during the mid to late afternoon.

“10-15 mm of rain could fall in less than an hour, whilst some places could see 30-40 mm of rain over several hours from successive showers and thunderstorms. Frequent lightning, hail and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards.”

Met Office 5 day forecast

June 6 day

Early rain in the south and east clearing eastwards on Friday, followed by showers, these perhaps merging to longer spells of rain at times. Sunshine and showers in the north. Feeling cool in the fresh breeze.

June 7 night

More persistent rain and showers arriving in the west, spreading eastwards into Saturday morning. Clear spells and drier overnight further north. Becoming windy in the southwest by dawn.

June 8

Showers becoming widespread across England and Wales, often heavy and accompanied by hail and thunder. Showers more scattered in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and generally easing from the west later.

June 9 to June 10

A drier day on Sunday, before further rain and showers, mainly in the north, on Monday and Tuesday. Often breezy and feeling rather cool.

