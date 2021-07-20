Met Office storm warning brings threat of flooded roads and power cuts for Northamptonshire

Met Office experts have issued a yellow warning for storms interrupting Northamptonshire's heatwave on Tuesday (July 20).

The county-wide alert issued at 10.20am comes into force at 1pm and lasts until midnight.

Local predictions say the greatest chance of rain is at about 3pm.

Forecasters say rain could bring flash flooding and impact travel and power supplies — but admit some areas, particularly in the west of the county, might not see a drop of rain.

A Met Offic spokesman said: "Although many places will miss them, some thunderstorms are likely to develop during Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing torrential rain, frequent lightning, large hail and gusty winds.

"These thunderstorms could produce 30-60mm of rain within one or two hours."

"Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Forecasters warn storms heading for Northamptonshire on Tuesday could impact travel