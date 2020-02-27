Met Office issues yet another weekend wind warning for Northamptonshire

Damaging 50mph gusts set to batter county for third time in a month

Northamptonshire is braced for yet another battering this weekend with damaging 50mph gusts heading for the county.

Another weather warning is in force for Northampton this weekend

Met Office experts issued a yellow warning for high winds covering the county – the third in three weeks.

Some places are still recovering from damage caused by Storm Ciara, which has kept part of the Rushden Lakes shopping and entertainment complex closed since February 9.

This latest storm has been named Jorge – pronounced Hor-Hay – by the Spanish weather service.

The fresh warning issued today (Thursday February 27) covers a 12-hour period from noon on Saturday with chilly winds of up to 50mph making it feel like below freezing.

How the Met Office forecast looks for Northamptonshire on Saturday

A Met Office spokesman said: "A spell of strong winds is expected to move north-east across a large swathe of the UK through Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

"Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely quite widely with more isolated gusts of 65-70 mph."

Town centre roads around Sol Central in Northampton finally reopened on Tuesday more than two weeks after Storm Ciara's 70mph gusts ripped off part of the roof.

And, six days later, Storm Dennis blew through the county bringing with it heavy rain, floods and power cuts.

This weekend's weather warning covers a 12-hour stretch from noon on Saturday

Ellen was next in the list of names for weather systems to be used by UK weather watchers.

But the latest storm has been named by the Spanish weather service before reaching Britain.

A Met Office spokesman said: "There are a number of storm naming groups within Europe that name low pressure systems that have the potential to bring severe weather.

"In this instance the Spanish met service named the low pressure, therefore all other national met services then use that name. The system will not be named Ellen, but we will align with our European partners and refer to it as Jorge."