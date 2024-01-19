The warning is in place for 24 hours from Sunday lunchtime, as winds are expected to reach 50-60 mph

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place across Northamptonshire, as Storm Isha nears.

Met Office has issued the warning for all of the UK from midday Sunday (January 21) to midday Monday (January 22).

The warning says “strong winds associated with Storm Isha may bring disruption to travel and utilities across parts of the UK” and also warns of the potential for some damage to buildings, power cuts, public transport disruptions and the possibility of some roads and bridge closing.

This comes as local forecaster, NN Weather, predicts winds to reach up to 50-60mph overnight on Sunday. He also says there is a “lower risk” of gust reaching 60-70mph.