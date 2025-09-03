Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Northamptonshire TODAY

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Northamptonshire TODAY.

The warning is in place from 11am to 8pm on Wednesday September 3, with the weather authority warning of thunderstorms and scattered heavy showers.

All of Northamptonshire is included in the warning, as well as the south and east of England, a lot of the midlands and some of the north of the country.

The Met Office warning says: “There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.”

Commuters are also warned of delays to train services, as well as warnings about damage and possible loss of power from lightning strikes.

In Northampton, there is between a 30 percent and 80 percent chance of rain between 12pm and 7pm today.

In Kettering, there is between a 40 percent and 90 percent chance of rain between 12pm and 7pm.