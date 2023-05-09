News you can trust since 1869
Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Northamptonshire TODAY

The warning is in place for most of the day

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th May 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:50 BST

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for all of Northamptonshire.

The Met Office has put the warning in place between 11am and 10pm today (Tuesday May 9).

It affects a large part of the south of England and the Met Office says there are likely to be “heavy showers and thunderstorms likely to cause some disruption to travel”.

There could be heavy rain across Northamptonshire today (Tuesday May 9).
The warning says: “There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

"Some flooding of a few homes and businesses possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

"Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

“Delays to train services are possible.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”

The Met Office forecast predicts between a 40 percent and 70 percent chance of rain in Northampton.

