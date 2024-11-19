Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice across parts of Northamptonshire
The warning is in place from 5pm today (Tuesday November 19) until 10am tomorrow (Wednesday November 20).
It follows early morning snow fall this morning, which is the first settling snowfall in November since 2010, according to local forecaster NN Weather.
According to the Met Office, icy patches are expected to form this evening and overnight, which could lead to “some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”.
Northampton, Towcester, Daventry, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden are all covered by the warning. There is a small part of the north of the county that is not covered.
