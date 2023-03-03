A yellow general cold weather alert has been issued by the Met Office as temperatures are set to drop below freezing in Northamptonshire.

The Met Office has put the alert in place across England from March 2 to Wednesday March 8 as there is “at least a 60 percent probability of severe cold weather, icy conditions, heavy snow”.

The alert says: “This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.

Another cold spell could hit Northamptonshire this March.

“There is the potential for some wintry hazards from frequent snow showers or prolonged spells of snow in places.”

For both Northampton and Kettering, the weather forecaster is predicting lows of -1c on Tuesday (March 7) and -2C on Wednesday (March 8).

