Met Office issues thunderstorm warning as Northamptonshire battered by torrential rain

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office as torrential rain pours down on Northamptonshire.

The warning for a thunderstorm was issued in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday June 20) and is in place until 10.30am across the whole county – although adverse weather is forecast for most of the day.

Rain has been battering the county all morning as areas begin to flood and roads are affected.

Homes are flooding in Kettering on Sunday (June 18).

The warning says: “Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move northeast across the area, and are likely to lead to some transport disruption on Tuesday morning.”

Met Office also warns of difficult driving conditions, road closures and potential public transport delays.

In Northampton, rain is predicted – on and off – until around 4pm. Temperatures could reach 22C. In Kettering, there is a 70 percent chance of thunder, lightening and rain between 1pm and 2pm, and rain expected until 3pm.

