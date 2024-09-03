Met Office issues 12-hour yellow weather warning for rain across parts of Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Northamptonshire.

The warning is in place from 9pm on Wednesday (September 4) until 9am on Thursday (September 5) and also includes the potential for thunder and lightning.

Issued across most of the south of England, London, the midlands and some of the east of England, drivers are warned of difficult conditions. Residents are also warned of a chance of public transport delays, sudden flooding, a slight chance of power cuts, and potential flooding to homes and businesses.

The Met Office says: “Heavy showers, perhaps thundery, are possible in places on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.”

The forecast across the county for the rest of the week is generally grey and overcast, with varying chances of rain up to and including the weekend. High temperatures are still expected to be around 20C and higher, with lows between 11C and 14C.