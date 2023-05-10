News you can trust since 1869
Met Office issue another severe weather warning for thunderstorms across Northamptonshire today

Thunder storms predicted between 1 and 8pm today (Wednesday).

Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 10th May 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:23 BST

Thunderstorms have been forecast across Northamptonshire today (Wednesday), according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning which is expected to reamin in place from 1pm until 8pm, warning of widespread thunderstorms across the UK.

A severe weather warning was also issued yesterday (Tuesday) which resulted in thunderstorms and flash floods across Northamptonshire.

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across much of the countryA weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across much of the country
The warning is a ‘yellow’ one, which means it’s the lowest grades of all the weather warnings.

Today’s forecast reads: “Early mist and fog patches soon clearing to leave another day of sunny spells and showers, these will be heavy, slow-moving and possibly thundery in places, with the risk of hail. Light winds. Temperatures around average. Maximum temperature 19 °C.”

