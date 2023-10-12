News you can trust since 1869
Met Office heavy rain warning extended to include whole of Northamptonshire

Met Office is warning of some disruption to travel on Friday
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
A weather warning for heavy rain has been extended to include all of Northamptonshire.

The Met Office warning was initially issued earlier this week, but today (Thursday October 12) it has been updated to include more of the county and country.The yellow warning is in place from 9pm today to 8pm on Friday October 13 and also warns of strong winds up to 50mph.

The Met Office warning says: “Heavy rain and strong winds may cause some disruption to travel during Friday.”

The Met Office weather warning is in place for all of Northamptonshire from Thursday October 12 to Friday October 13.
The weather authority goes on to warn of the potential for spray and flooding on roads “probably making journey times longer”. It also says “flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely” and “bus and train services will probably affected with journey times taking longer”.

Friday forecast

Northampton: Rain, between 10 percent and more than 95 percent chance of rain for most of the day. Highs of 20C and lows of 7C.

Kettering: Rain, between 10 percent and more than 95 percent chance of rain for most of the day. Highs of 19C and lows of 7C.

Daventry: Rain, between 10 percent and 90 percent chance of rain for most of the day. Highs of 19C and lows of 7C.

For all three towns, the weekend is looking much drier with sunny days and highs of 11C and lows of 2C.

