Met Office extends amber ‘severe’ cold weather alert across Northamptonshire

A Met Office amber alert for “severe” cold weather has been extended for most of England, including Northamptonshire.

The original warning was due to end on Friday January 20, but it has been added to and the weekend and part of next week are now included.

The amber warning is the second highest in severity that can be issued. The only higher warning is classified as a national emergency.

Following the extension, the alert is now in place until 9am Wednesday (January 25), although an update is expected on Monday morning (January 23).

A statement on the Met Office website says: “There is a 90 percent probability of severe cold weather/icy conditions between 9am on Friday January 20 and 9am on Wednesday January 25 across England.

“This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.

“The change to milder conditions will continue to be delayed into the new coming week with cold and frosty conditions remaining across all areas of England. It will be mainly dry although freezing fog may be a hazard as well as some ice.”

Cold weather continues in Northamptonshire.

The Met Office advises maintaining indoor temperatures to at least 18°C, “particularly if you are not mobile, have a long-term illness or are 65 or over”.

NN Weather predicts temperatures to drop to -6C tonight (January 20).