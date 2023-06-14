Heat-health warning across Northamptonshire extended until next week as temperatures remain high
A heat-health warning issued by two authorities has been extended until next week and includes Northamptonshire.
The amber level warning from UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office, was in place for six regions - including the East Midlands – from 9am Friday (June 9) to 9am Monday (June 12). It has now been extended to last until Monday June 19 and includes all regions of England, but at a yellow alert level.
It warns that if current forecast temperatures are reached, it is likely that there could be “some impacts across the health and social care sector”.
A statement on the UKHSA website says: "A yellow alert means that any impacts include the increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.”
According to the Met Office, Northampton and Kettering will see highs of 27C over the coming days.
How to keep yourself and others safe during hot weather, according to the agencies
- Check on family and friends if they are at higher risk
- Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke
- Keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm
- Plan physical exercise at cooler times of the day
- Keep your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun
- Cover up if you’re outside, seek shade and apply sun cream
- Drink plenty of fluids and limit alcohol consumption