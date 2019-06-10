Four days of 'heavy prolonged rain' forecast for Northants as more weather warnings issued

Severe weather warnings will remain in place for the next four days across Northamptonshire.

Four severe weather warnings are currently in place for 24 hours at a time between Monday and Thursday this week.

Four days of heavy rain have been forecast for Northamptonshire

Forecasters have said that there is a chance that 'heavy prolonged' rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport.

The weather warning for today (Monday) states: "Whilst some places will miss the worst of the rain 10-25 mm of rain may occur quite widely, with some areas potentially seeing up to 60 mm and much of this falling in less than 6 hours.

"There is also a chance that thunder may develop later in the day over parts of East Anglia and the far southeast of England."

Heading into Tuesday, heavy rain will continue with some areas seeing up to 60mm again.

Forecasters predict that much of this will fall within six to 12 hours, mainly during the first half of Tuesday.

Continued periods of heavy rain into Wednesday and Thursday may lead to localised flooding.

A chance of thunder remains throughout the week.