Flood alerts for Towcester and Brackley as Storm Dennis gets ready to batter UK

Heavy rain forecast to last 48 hours in parts of Northamptonshire

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of South Northamptonshire as the county braces itself for the arrival Storm Dennis.

Flood warning agency alerts have been issued for the River Tove

The Government's flood information service fear stretches of the River Tove from Towcester to Cosgrove – including an area close to Stoke Bruerne – and the Great Ouse near Brackley.

Yellow and amber Met Office warnings have been issued for wind and heavy rain in Northamptonshire and neighbouring Oxfordshire throughout the weekend as Storm Dennis gets ready to batter the UK less than a week after Storm Ciara caused havoc.

Forecasts suggest rain could be falling for close to 48 hours in some parts of the county.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: "River levels are now falling but remain high and Storm Dennis is predicted to bring more rain over the weekend.

Flood alert for a stretch of the Great Ouse near Brackley

"Consequently the risk of flooding remains to roads and farmland.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are checking defences. But our advice is to please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."