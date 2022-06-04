Damp street parties could be on the horizon as Met Office issues yellow warning for storms across Northamptonshire

The yellow warning is in place from midnight to 6pm on Sunday (June 5)

By Carly Odell
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 11:19 am

Soggy street parties could be on the horizon across Northamptonshire after the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for storms.

The warning is in place is for Sunday (June 5) from midnight until 6pm.

The national weather service says the thunderstorm could “cause travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding”.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter

The Met Office yellow warning for storms in Northamptonshire on June 5.

As well as the whole of Northamptonshire, the weather warning also covers a large part of England and Wales.

Local forecaster Jamie Dunlop, from @NNweather, said: “Showers or longer spells of rain with a risk of thunderstorms, hail and torrential rain could affect parts of the county tomorrow.”

For Northampton, Met Office is predicting a 90 percent chance of rain between 6am and 7am and a 80 percent chance of rain at 9am.

For Kettering, the service is predicting a 90 percent chance of rain between 6am and 9am.

Read More

Read More
Homemade cakes, a cardboard cut out of the Queen and more as Jubilee celebration...
NorthamptonshireMet OfficeNorthamptonWalesEngland