Bank holiday weather: Highs of 28C across Northamptonshire this weekend

After a few weeks of unsettled weather, the Bank Holiday weekend is going to be warm and sunny, for many as warm air is drawn up from Europe.

Temperatures are currently sitting at around 25C in Northamptonshire and rising to 27C tomorrow (Saturday), 28C on Sunday and 25C on Monday.

Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page said: “This weekend sees a change for many with a return of high temperatures and sunshine.

"On Saturday and Sunday there’ll be plenty of sunshine, especially in the east, with temperatures rising into the mid to high 20s Celsius for many - it’ll be warmest in south-eastern parts where 31-32˚C is likely.

"Western parts are likely to see more cloud, and a probable cooling trend through the weekend.

“By Monday temperatures are likely to be lower than the weekend with the warmest weather becoming confined to the south east. Meanwhile, it will become increasingly unsettled in the northwest with rain and showers at times.”

Temperatures are on the rise across the country

The highest temperature on record for the late August Bank Holiday weekend is 31.5C at Heathrow in 2001.