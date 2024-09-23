Amber weather warning for rain issued across parts of Northamptonshire as further flooding expected

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 09:17 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 11:34 BST
An amber weather warning for heavy rain has been issued across parts of Northamptonshire, as further flooding is expected in certain areas.

The county has been drenched with rain, and battered by thunder and lightening over the weekend (Friday September 20 – Sunday September 22), which has caused bad flooding in some areas, damage to buildings and more.

Unfortunately, more rain is on forecast for today (Monday September 23), as the Met Office has issued a more serious amber weather warning.

The weather authority says: “Heavy rain is expected to produce some flooding and travel disruption.”

Flooding in Northampton. Picture taken by Chronicle & Echo reader, Sarah Fry.Flooding in Northampton. Picture taken by Chronicle & Echo reader, Sarah Fry.
Flooding in Northampton. Picture taken by Chronicle & Echo reader, Sarah Fry.

Residents are warned of difficult driving conditions, public transport delays, flooding and the potential for some power outages.

The amber warning, which is in place until 9pm, covers a small area of central and south west England. It includes Northampton, Towcester, part of Daventry, Wellingborough, Rushden and Raunds.

The whole county is covered by a yellow weather warning, also for heavy rain. This warning is in place until 11.59pm.

A flood warning has also been issued by the Environment Agency for Grendon Brook. This will affect Yardley Hastings, Denton, Bozeat, Easton Maudit, Grendon and surrounding areas.

The warning says: “Low lying areas near to Brook are already flooded and we now expect properties in Grendon Brook catchment community to be affected this morning onwards.”

For Northampton, the forecast says there is at least a 90 percent chance of rain for the whole day. For Wellingborough, there is at least an 80 percent chance of rain for the whole day.

