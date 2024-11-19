19 of YOUR stunning wintery pictures as snow hits Northampton and Daventry

By Carly Odell

Published 19th Nov 2024, 10:36 GMT
Many residents in Northampton and Daventry opened their curtains this morning to see a blanket of snow and a magical winter wonderland.

From a puppy enjoying its first snow day, to kids building snowmen and having a snow ball fight, the sprinkling of white stuff has brought plenty of joy with it today (Tuesday November 19).

No further snow is forecast for the rest of the week, however local forecaster, NN Weather, says the last time we had settled snow in November was in 2010, when severe cold weather took hold in December.

Below are 19 stunning, wintery pictures of snow hitting Northampton and Daventry, taken by YOU.

Plenty of fun in the snow across Northampton and Daventry.

1. Snow in Northampton in November 2024

Plenty of fun in the snow across Northampton and Daventry. Photo: Submitted

The Racecourse, Northampton.

2. Snow in Northampton in November 2024

The Racecourse, Northampton. Photo: Andrew Wheatley

Looks like a perfect Christmas card photo...

3. Snow in Northampton in November 2024

Looks like a perfect Christmas card photo... Photo: Azaria Kilby

Enough snow fell to make a snowman...

4. Snow in Northampton in November 2024

Enough snow fell to make a snowman... Photo: Ella Woods

