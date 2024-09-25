17-hour yellow weather warning issued for rain across Northamptonshire as county is still feeling effects of flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather warning has been issued for rain across Northamptonshire, while the county is still feeling the effects of this week’s flooding.

The Met Office has issued the 17-hour warning, which is in place from 5pm on Thursday (September 26) until 10am Friday (September 27) and covers the whole of Northamptonshire.

Flood alerts have been in place across the county since the start of the week, after 48 hours of torrential rain. Many areas have seen flooded roads and homes, and unfortunately there is more rain on the way, with the Met Office warning of more potential flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning says: “Heavy rain will bring the potential for some flooding and disruption to transport.”

Billing Aquadrome is already flooded and more rain is forecast for Thursday. Photo: Northamptonshire Search and Rescue

Residents are warned of a chance of power cuts, flooding to homes and businesses, public transport delays and difficult driving conditions.

The warning adds: “There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forecast for Northampton predicts more rain later today (Wednesday September 25), with between a 60 to 90 percent chance from 2pm to 9pm. From 5pm on Thursday to 4am on Friday, there is between a 50 and 80 percent chance of rain.

Seven flood warnings remain in place across Northamptonshire. Billing Aquadrome has been evacuated as flooding began on Tuesday (September 24). Many residents stayed in emergency shelter overnight.