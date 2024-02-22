Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 13 hour heavy rain warning has been issued by the Met Office – and it covers all of Northamptonshire.

The yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Thursday (February 22), from 5am until 6pm.

The weather authority warns of “heavy rain”, which “may lead to flooding and disruption in some places”.

Residents can expect a “slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses”, as well as a “small chance” of flooding and damage to some buildings.

There could also be delays on public transport and difficult driving conditions because of spray and flooding.

A further yellow weather warning for wind is in place for some of the east of England, London and some of the south of England – not including Northamptonshire. This is in place from 8am – 6pm on Thursday.