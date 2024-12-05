12 hour yellow weather warning for wind issued across Northamptonshire for TODAY with gusts of up to 50mph expected

A further yellow weather warning has been issued across Northamptonshire for TODAY, with wind gusts of up to 50mph expected.

The Met Office has issued the warning for wind, which is in place from 3pm today (Thursday December 5) until 3am on Friday (December 6).

This comes shortly after the weather authority issued a yellow weather warning for rain and wind from 3pm Friday to 6am Sunday (December 8).

The combined warnings now mean the county can expect strong winds of up to 50mph, on and on off, from today until Sunday.

According to the Met Office, the latest warning could cause “some disruption from strong and gusty winds”. They also warn of possible delays to public transport and on roads, and the possibility of short term power loss.

For Northampton, the forecast is showing strong winds from around 1pm today, with rain expected from 3pm until 8pm. Between 5pm and 7pm there is a more than 95 percent chance of rain.