WEATHER: Temperatures in Northamptonshire set to plunge to -10C tonight

Temperatures across Northamptonshire are expected to drop to at least -7C tonight with some rural areas falling to as low as -10C.

Although no more snow is expected to arrive and temperatures will be begin to rise by the middle of the week, driving conditions will remain hazardous.

Superintendant Martin Kinchin, of Northamptonshire Police, who is leading the multi-agency response to the adverse weather conditions, said: “Extremely low temperatures will pose a new threat later today with the snow hardening and ice building on our roads and footpaths.

“We would urge people to take great care when driving as these remain very challenging conditions. Drivers are warned the temperature may drop so low that the effectiveness of the salting could be reduced even on main roads.

“Cold weather is particularly problematic for older people, those with mobility issues and households with severely limited budgets - please look out for your neighbours and make sure they are warm and safe.”

A total of 278 schools remain closed in Northamptonshire today with many expected to remain closed tomorrow as well. Libraries across the county are planning to close at 4pm today.

Colleagues at district councils around the county are all reporting relatively few problems, although waste collection services have been reduced in some areas.

Gritting fleets will be out on the county’s roads throughout the day and then again from 2am tomorrow when the temperatures are likely to be coldest.

There have been relatively few problems on the roads this morning compared with yesterday, however police have urged motorists to drive appropriately to the conditions.

Local hospitals are also urging people to take care when out and about and urged people who need medical help to think about using all the healthcare options available. People are advised to call 111 in the first instance to be directed to the most appropriate service.

Anyone wanting to know about council services such as waste collections, should seek advice from the websites of their local authority areas.