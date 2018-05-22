Waterlogged garden and exposed wires in Woodford Halse new build house shows it was 'far from ready', says homeowner

A mother of four says her new build home in Woodford Halse was 'far from ready' when her and her family moved in.

Since getting the keys to the Woodford Meadows home in June last year, the family has experienced a waterlogged garden, the gate to which broke off (pictured), cracks in the brickwork and bare wires.

Exposed wires and poor cable installation at the home

The mother, who did not want to be named, worked two jobs to save up for the deposit on the new build but when she complained to developers Taylor Wimpey, she says she was consistently ignored.

She was concerned for the safety of her children because of the broken garden gate, giving them access to the road, and the outside exposed wiring.

"They were building it as quickly as possible," she said.

"We moved to Woodford ten years ago and I remember when it [the site of the development] was just a field.

"It's shocking how quickly it's gone up."

"For a new build, it's far from ready," she added.

Eventually, a site manager came to inspect the home, but only after a complaint had been made to the National House Building Council (NHBC).

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey said: "We are aware of the issues one of our customers at Woodford Meadows has experienced with their home, and we are working with them to resolve any outstanding problems as quickly as possible.

"We are sorry to hear that they are unhappy with our communication so far, but we will endeavour to keep the resident up to date throughout this process and continue to provide support and feedback as we resolve their concerns."

Since the Daventry Express spoke to the family, Taylor Wimpey has offered to put in a patio and level out the back garden at no charge as soon as possible.