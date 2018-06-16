Walkers and runners put sole into Farthingstone Foot Fest

Keen walkers and runners travelled from all over the country to take part in this year’s Farthingstone Foot Fest.

The event took place on Saturday and involved 150 people.

Kicking off in 2009, the annual fundraising event is organised by the FFF committee and run with help from the local community and friends to raise money for the village and this year, also for people with Alzheimer’s.

Organisers said participants had the choice of taking part in the full 26-mile marathon, which included 72 stiles together with a number of kissing gates and other obstacles.

It was a “figure of eight” walk or run through the rolling Northamptonshire countryside, starting and finishing at Farthingstone Village Hall.

There were 11, 13 and 15 mile options which also proved popular with people of all ages.

Dorothy FitzGerald said: “The weather on the day was almost perfect and fast times were expected and achieved.

“A FFF record was made with the fastest 26 marathon cross country being four hours 34 minutes, which is truly outstanding.”

Dorothy said the event was not a race.

She added: “For each entrant it was simply an opportunity for them to enjoy the day in the way and distance for which they wished to be involved. If there was one overriding comment from the participants, it was they are amazed at just how beautiful Northamptonshire is.”

More than £2,500 has been raised so far.

Dorothy said: “The committee wishes to thank everyone who took part, both the entrants and the many volunteers who manned the checkpoints, served the food and generally gave their time to make the day such a success.

“We look forward to holding the event again next year on Saturday, June 19, 2019 and hope to see you there!”