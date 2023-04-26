Volunteer group in Daventry calls on people to support ‘inspirational’ cause

Members of the Guide Dogs Daventry Fundraising Group

The group, led by group co-ordinator Debbie Jarvis, from Daventry, helps to raise funds and awareness for the organisation, which relies almost entirely on public donations to run its services.

Debbie said: “I became involved in volunteering for Guide Dogs when I had a bit of spare time on my hands and I wanted to find out a bit more about the charity.

“Since becoming a volunteer about five years ago, I have learnt so much about the challenges faced by visually impaired people, and the amazing difference that having a guide dog can make to their lives.

“The best part about volunteering for me is that it's such a friendly group and I am constantly inspired by being involved in something so rewarding.

“There are about 15 people in our fundraising group and they do a variety of different volunteering roles for Guide Dogs, as well as meeting socially and to do fun things to raise money.

“We have a merchandise stall and attend events like dog shows and fetes, and do collections at supermarkets, where we enjoy talking to people about Guide Dogs.

“We need more people who are happy to join the rota for these events.

“I always say that people are welcome to do as much or as little as they wish within our group.”

It costs around £55,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and the Daventry Guide Dogs fundraising group is one of several volunteer fundraising groups who support the charity in the UK.

The group is holding a coffee morning on Saturday 29th April between 10am and 12pm at Whilton Locks Garden Village, Whilton Locks, Daventry, NN11 2NH in their dog-friendly Potting Shed restaurant.

Anyone interested in joining the group is welcome to come along to find out more.