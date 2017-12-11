Village library group to hand petition protesting closures to Northamptonshire County Council ahead of meeting with its MP

A library's support group hopes to present its petition campaigning against the closure community libraries to Northamptonshire County Council's full cabinet meeting this month.

The Friends of Brixworth Library group will also meet with its MP Chris Heaton-Harris (Con, Daventry) days after the cabinet meeting to show just how much the library means to the community and how much it is used.

Pupils at the village primary school will present Mr Heaton-Harris with hearts they created with their reasons for wanting the library to remain open.

In response to the proposed Northamptonshire County Council cuts which could result in 28 libraries closing their doors, the Friends of Brixworth Library organised a support rally last month.

"It was important to show that as well as an amazing knowledge resource, the library is an essential part of our communities’ social wellbeing," a spokeswoman for the group said.

"It was really useful to raise the profile of what we are doing."

The rally gave residents of Brixworth and the surrounding villages the opportunity to their appreciation to their library, which functions as a social and community hub for all ages.

Sign the Chronicle & Echo's petition for more Government funds for Northamptonshire

Attendees' ages ranged from six months to 85 years old which, according to the Friends of Brixworth, was an accurate reflection of the library's user base.

Members of the parish councils of Brixworth and the surrounding villages attended, as did Daventry District Council member Cecile Irving-Swift (Con, Welford).

Signatures were gathered for the group's petition which they hope to present at a full cabinet meeting on December 19. Those in attendance were also encouraged to complete the county council's consultation form.

Overall about 100 people were present at the rally with some travelling from Warwickshire to support the group's cause.

The Friends of Brixworth Library have a meeting with Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris in Brixworth from 12.30pm where anyone is welcome, and MasterChef's William Sitwell is to host a special event at the library on March 2.