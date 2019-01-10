Village housing application near Daventry withdrawn by developers after recommended refusal

A planning application for four homes in a Northamptonshire village that was recommended for refusal by officers has been withdrawn by the developers.

The scheme, submitted by K B Benfield Group Holdings Ltd, was bidding to build four detached properties on land to the side of Balding Close in Barby.

But planning officers at Daventry District Council felt that the application had an ‘artificially low density’ in order to avoid providing any affordable housing. The council believed the site could easily accommodate an extra two homes.

It was due to be debated by councillors on the planning committee last night (January 9), but members were told on arrival that the application had been withdrawn at the request of the developers.

The site is currently an existing development of three detached properties on a private drive accessed off the Daventry Road, which follows the granting of outline permission in January of 2015 for the principle of six dwellings.

Barby and Onley Parish Council had objected due to what it said would be an increased risk of flooding of properties in Brackendale Drive, loss of privacy and light, and concern over the width of the access road.

The withdrawal means that the application is likely to be re-submitted with alterations at a later date, and will require further consultation with the parish council.