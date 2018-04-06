Views sought on neighbourhood plan for Daventry village

Residents are being invited to have their say on a planning document which will help shape the development of their village.

A Neighbourhood Development Plan for Welton has been prepared by a steering group from the village with support from the parish council.

It was submitted to Daventry District Council recently and is now subject to a seven-week consultation to allow people to make comments on it.

People can view the draft Neighbourhood Development Plan for Welton online here.

It can also be viewed at DDC’s offices, in Lodge Road, Daventry, NN11 4FP, at The White Horse pub in High Street, Welton (NN11 2JP) and in St Martin’s Church, also in High Street, Welton (NN11 2XZ).

The consultation will close at 5pm on Monday, May 14, 2018. Any comments made during the period will be passed to the independent examiner appointed to inspect the plan.

Following the consultation and examination process, if the results are positive, parishioners will be asked in a referendum whether they support the proposed Neighbourhood Development Plan. The plan must receive support from more than half of those voting for it to be ‘made’ by DDC.

If made it will form part of the wider development plan for Daventry District up to 2029 and will be used to help decide planning applications in the Welton neighbourhood area.