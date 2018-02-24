Views sought on neighbourhood plan for Daventry District village

Residents of a Daventry village are invited to have their say on a planning document which will help shape its development.

A Neighbourhood Development Plan has been prepared by a steering group from Guilsborough with support from the parish council.

The plan includes policies which look to shape development, support the rural economy, deliver a choice of high-quality homes, promote high-quality design, address traffic issues, support and enhance valued amenities, and conserve and enhance the built and natural environments.

The plan was submitted to Daventry District Council recently and is now subject to a seven-week consultation to allow people to make comments on it.

People can view the draft Neighbourhood Development Plan for Guilsborough online.

It can also be viewed at DDC’s offices, in Lodge Road, Daventry, NN11 4FP and at - Seaton Village Store, High Street, Guilsborough, NN6 8PU.

The consultation was launched this week and will close at 5pm on Monday 9 April 2018. Any comments made during the period will be passed to the independent examiner appointed to inspect the plan.

Following the consultation and examination process, if the results are positive, parishioners will be asked in a referendum whether they support the proposed Neighbourhood Development Plan. The plan must receive support from more than half of those voting for it to be ‘made’ by DDC.

If made it will form part of the wider development plan for Daventry District up to 2029 and will be used to help decide planning applications in the Guilsborough neighbourhood area.