VIDEO: Hailstones cause thousands of pounds of damage to cars in Daventry

Parked cars in a Daventry estate were subject to thousands of pounds worth of damage after a sudden hail shower on Sunday afternoon.

One Lang Farm resident, 31-year-old engineer Edward George, said one of his Audi cars had £3,000 worth of damage and around 200 dents to the bodywork, while his other Audi had around 120 dents, causing £2,500 worth of damage.

Golf ball sized hailstones punched through plastic garden furniture. (Pictures and video by Edward George)

Insurers were in the Lang Farm area today assessing the damage, which will be covered by individuals' insurance companies but will affect the no claims bonuses.

"My outdoor furniture has had holes punched through it," said Mr George, who lives with his wife Radka and their two-month-old boy.

"Every person's car parked outside has been dented.

"It was never strong enough to smash a windscreen but enough for a golf ball effect."

Mr George and his wife Radka.

Sunday's torrential rain brought with it a hail storm at around 5.15pm.

Mr George said he had not thought about the effect the hail might have had on his cars until one of his friends mentioned it to him.

"It was torrential rainfall - then all of a sudden it went to heavy hail," he said.

"It all happened so quickly.

"I ran into the conservatory to take the video. As soon as I sent it to my friend he asked 'what about the cars?'"

He added: "They're the biggest hailstones I have seen."