VIDEO: Daventry prepares to welcome elite Women's Tour cyclists as town hosts it first ever finish

Daventry is gearing up to welcome elite cyclists to the town as part of this year’s Women’s Tour.

The OVO Energy Women’s Tour returns to the county next Thursday (June 14) with the town hosting the finish of the second stage of the race.

Daventry will host the finish of Stage 2

The riders will set off from Rushden before cycling 145km to the finish line in Daventry.

The 2018 edition of the Women’s Tour will mark the fifth year that the world’s top cyclists have returned to Northamptonshire, which hosted the first ever stage of the race in 2014.

The route will take the cyclists on a new route through the south of the county, passing through the likes of Silverstone and Weedon Bec.

Race director Mick Bennett said: “After hosting last year’s Grand Depart, we are thrilled to return to Northamptonshire.

“This year we welcome a new stage start in Rushden, a town that has been keen to host the race for many years.

“We know from our previous visits that the locals will turn out in force for the race, especially on the gruelling Newnham Hill climb – situated just a few kilometres south of the finish in Daventry – which could well decide the winner of the stage.”

Riders will tackle the one-kilometre climb of Newnham Hill, which averages seven per cent, twice either side of passing through Daventry, the second time with just over three kilometres of the race remaining in what is sure to set up an exciting finale.

Daventry will host a finish for the first time with the stage also including a spectator friendly finishing circuit for the first time.

And if the OVO Energy Women’s Tour whets your appetite for cycling or other sports, there is an opportunity to find out more about some of the clubs and activities on offer in Daventry District at SportFest.

The event takes place in Daventry’s New Street Recreation Ground on Saturday, June 16, from 11am to 4pm and will incorporate Cyclefest – Daventry’s annual celebration of all things pedal-powered.

Expect some fantastic stunts and tricks performed at the Live BMX Big Air ShowShow. There will also be opportunities to play Scalextric, run a sound system and even blend delicious smoothies using pedal power.

Other activities will include sports demonstrations, taster sessions, club displays, children’s entertainment and live music.

