VIDEO: Burning Mercedes causes ten mile queues on M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes

Drivers faced huge delays on the M1 while emergency services dealt with a blaze.

The video was supplied by Mike Oliver, who was a passenger in a passing vehicle and lives in Staverton.

He said: "I .was quite surprised at how bad it was as the whole car was on fire, normally you don't see them that far gone."

M1 car fire.

Mike saw the blaze on his way home from work.

He added: "I've seen plenty of car fires as I do quite a lot of milage for work and this was the worst. The driver looked pretty annoyed with it all

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue said: "A crew from Mereway were called to a Mercedes on fire in lane one of the motorway at 1.29pm .