VIDEO: Astonishing drone footage shows fire blazing at Daventry warehouse inferno

Incredible video pictures taken by Northamptonshire firefighters shows the roaring flames destroying a Daventry warehouse.

At its peak, more than 50 firefighters were at the Gardman unit used by delivery firm DHL in Parsons Road, Drayton Fields Industrial Estate after being called just before midnight on Sunday, March 11.

The fire at the Gardman warehouse caused "total damage"

The warehouse has suffered "total damage" and as a result will need to be demolished, though firefighters were able to save the offices which will allow for the continuity of business.

One man was arrested on suspicion of arson but it is understood he has since been released by police without charge.