Venture Caravans plants for the future with woodland plan

Director Dave Brown said: “Back in 2011, we planted 40 trees to mark our 40th anniversary.

“Today, those saplings have become well established and are enjoyed regularly by an array of birds and insects.

He adds: “Over the last 13 years a lot of things have changed. One thing that has remained the same is our urge to do more.

Dave Brown, Mark Turley and Jack Brown among the trees planted for Venture Caravan's 40th anniversary

“December 2022 saw us plant over 2.7 acres of woodland at our Venture Caravans and Motorhomes Daventry site.”

A magnificent 1,425 trees and 325 shrub species have been planted, all native to the UK and offering a multitude of benefits to wildlife.

Dave said: “Once established, our woodland will be protected by the Forestry Act and become a haven for all creatures great and small.

“When we opened our doors in 1971 we never imagined being part of such an incredible project and, 53 years later, we are profoundly proud of what we have achieved and cannot wait to watch the Venture Woodland grow.”

