Crash investigators have confirmed a van driver in his 60s was sadly pronounced dead after a collision on the M1 near Northampton on Friday (June 17).

Officers say a yellow Mercedes Sprinter hit a barrier between the exit slip road and lane one near junction 16 at around 10am.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said on Monday (June 20) that the force is not appealing for witnesses, adding: “A report is now being prepared for the coroner’s office.”

