Vacant councillor position on Daventry Town Council

Daventry Town Council has a vacancy for a councillor.

After the May 3 elections, the Hill ward position is empty and will be filled by co-option.

This means any individuals interested in applying will need to submit a form and attend the town council meeting at 6.30pm on Monday, June 25 to meet members, who will then vote for the preferred candidate.

To stand as a town councillor you must be at least 18 years old and be a local elector or somebody who has worked in Daventry for at least a year.

Any interested persons can download the application form from the town council's website, which must be submitted before June 19.