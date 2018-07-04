Upper Boddington celebrates summer in Jubilee Field

Upper Boddington residents are enjoying the fruits of their labours this summer in the village’s own community field.

The Jubilee Field is flourishing with wild flowers, a grass maze, orchard and a willow tunnel and is home to all kinds of insects and wild animals.

The primary school uses the field as its forest school.

Villagers campaigning to save the area from future development have welcomed a report by the Fields in Trust charity claiming loss of green spaces can damage health.

It says people who use green spaces are more likely to be healthier and visit their GP less, saving the NHS money.

Fields in Trust head Helen Griffiths, said: “The research confirms that any decision by a public body to remove a green space is completely short-sighted.”

Friends of Jubilee Field Society have been campaigning to save the 3.5 acre site and have raised £62,000 of a £75,000 target to make a bid for the land. Spokesman Debbie Turner said: “Seventy volunteers have worked on the field since it was purchased by Boddington Parish Council in 2012 and wildlife, wild flowers and tree saplings are thriving.”

Jubilee Field was registered as an Asset of Community Value last year. The parish council appealed but the decision was upheld by South Northants Council.

In November the parish council announced a wish to ‘dispose’ of the field under legislation governing an Asset of Community Value which gives community groups six months to raise funds to bid for land or property under threat.

To make a donation go to www.friendsofjubileefield.org, contact join@friendsofjubileefield.org or call Linda Barron on 01327 260211.