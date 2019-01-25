Uploading documents online will speed up Blue Badge application for Northamptonshire residents

Northamptonshire residents eligible for Blue Badges can apply in a fraction of the previous time thanks to a new system launched by Northamptonshire County Council.

The Blue Badge scheme allows disabled people to park closer to their destination than other drivers, as they are less able to take public transport or walk long distances.

The new service will mean applicants can complete the entire process without the time-consuming task of sending their supporting documents in the post, allowing people to upload documents instead, including proof of identity, and photographs.

The fully integrated, end-to-end process will allow people with disabilities to access Blue Badges quickly.

Libraries across the county will offer assistance in completing applications where people can receive free, one-to-one support.

The new online system launches on February 5 and will be available via the county council’s website.

Councillor Ian Morris, county council cabinet member for transport, highways and environment, said: “Blue badges are a lifeline for many disabled people, and it’s important to make the application process as quick and easy as possible.

"Speeding up the process will allow people to access the tools they need to travel independently, and with confidence.”