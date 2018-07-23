Two taken to hospital with serious injuries after car crashes into tree on Northamptonshire road

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after their car crashed into a tree in Northamptonshire.

At around 5.30pm on Sunday, July 15 a blue Audi S3 collided with a tree in Cold Ashby Road, between Cold Ashby and Guilsborough.

Both occupants were taken to University Hospital Coventry and are described as being in stable condition.

Officers are appealing for the driver of an orange Ford Focus ST, which was in the area at the time and may have information about the collision, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.