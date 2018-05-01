Two incidents of animal theft in Daventry District

Northamptonshire Police are asking witnesses to come forward after two incidents of animal theft in the Daventry area.

Between 1am and 9.30am on Tuesday, April 24 a lamb was stolen from a barn in a field on Station Road in West Haddon.

Then, between 8pm on April 24 and 10am on April 25, a thief entered a field on London Road in Daventry and removed chickens and a feeder.

Anyone with information about the two incidents should contact the Daventry Neighbourhood Team via https://www.northants.police.uk/webform/online-crime-reporting or call 101.