Two arrests made after two people injured at hotel fire in Northamptonshire

Two men have been arrested after a fire in a Northamptonshire hotel caused two people to suffer from burns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Firefighters were called just after 11am to a room that was fully involved in fire. The hotel had to be evacuated and two people suffered burns.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a Crick hotel just after 11am on Wednesday June 21.

Following the incident, police made two arrests.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We made two arrests in connection with the incident, and both – a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both of Crick, arrested on suspicion of arson – have now been released under investigation.

“Following the conclusion of NFRS firefighting operations at the site on June 21, residents were allowed to return to the floors unaffected by the fire.”