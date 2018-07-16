Two arrests after man left with 'serious but non-life threatening' injuries in Daventry park assault

Two people have been arrested after a man was assaulted in Daventry last night.

Just before 9pm on Sunday, July 15, in Wordsworth Road, near The Headlands, the man was attacked by a number of people who then fled the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: "The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries."

Police are yet to confirm whether a weapon or blade was used in the attack.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Two people have been arrested in connection with this incident and remain in police custody at this time.