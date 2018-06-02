Tunnel on Grand Union canal in Northamptonshire was temporarily closed due to 'old bombshell'

A tunnel on the Grand Union canal in Northamptonshire had to be closed for several hours in both directions while the Army investigated an "old bombshell".

Daventry police community support officer Kirsten Bates advised people via social media earlier this afternoon that the Braunston tunnel had been closed.

"Experts from the Army are currently examining what is believed to be an old bombshell," she tweeted at 6.20pm today (June 2).

After being shut for two hours, the tunnel was reopened at 7.20pm.