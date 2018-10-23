Trench recreation and life-size war horse part of Armistice Day commemoration event at Northamptonshire country estate

A special First World War centenary event at one of Northamptonshire's country estates will feature a life-size war horse and recreation of the trenches soldiers fought in.

Next month's Remembrance Sunday is the 100-year anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Day treaty, which ended the Great War.

To commemorate the landmark Kelmarsh Hall, off the A408, is hosting three days of special events from 10.30 to 1.30pm between November 7 and 9.

School pupils, community groups and volunteers who have helped with the events are all invited.

On display will be a life-size war horse, knitted poppies, handcrafted commemorative quilts, letters from the front and a recreation of a World War One trench.

Kelmarsh Hall, its servant quarters and the old laundry will all be open to visitors after the event.

Tickets on each day cost a minimum of £5 donation or £12 including a wartime-themed lunch.

All profits will go towards Unicef, War Horse Memorial or the Royal British Legion.