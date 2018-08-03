Travellers in Daventry served notice to leave

A group of travellers who pitched up in a Daventry park have been served notice to leave.

The four caravans at The Inlands were visited today by the Countywide Traveller Unit and, should they not leave, they could be handed a court summons.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The Countywide Traveller Unit (CTU) has assessed the unauthorised encampment of 4 caravans at The Inlands in Daventry.

“Direction has been served today ordering the encampment to vacate the area. If the encampment fails to move, formal legal proceedings will begin, including a court summons and eviction notice.”