Travellers at Daventry park handed notice to leave by police

A group of travellers who have spent more than a week a Daventry park have been given notice to leave by Northamptonshire Police.

The travellers have been in the town for more than a week and have spent time in Daventry Country Park, Danesholme Park, The Hollows and in Fishponds Park.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “An encampment of travellers in Fish Ponds Park, Daventry, were served with a Section 61 Notice to leave by police yesterday.

“Yesterday evening they moved to The Hollows area of public open space in the town.

“Assessments are now being carried out to determine what action should be taken.”